At about 6:00 am, Russian troops hit the airport in Lutsk, which led to at least two casualties. Emergency services also report the disruption of the heating system as the strikes damaged two heating plants.

In Dnipro, air strikes hit a shoe factory and damaged a kindergarten and a residential block. One civilian death has been reported yet.

Three explosions were heard in Ivano-Frankivsk. Emergency services are working on the site. No casualties have been reported so far.