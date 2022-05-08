Russian troops hit with the missile the Jewish cemetery in Glukhiv, Sumy region.

As Ukraine’s culture minister Oleksandr Tkachenko stated on Facebook, it is the cemetery where the victims of the 1918 pogrom were buried.

Two Jewish righteous – ‘tzadiks’ – are buried here in the mass grave, and this cemetery is not just a historical monument, but also a symbolic place for the Jews.

‘The graves of both tzadiks survived. It is a real miracle after such a strike. Locals are still in the bomb shelters because the air raid sirens are still on. Russia continues to prove its meager essence. The world community should respond immediately to such crimes. Because if the evil is not stopped, it will destroy everything in its path’, the minister stressed.

Tkachenko also added that the strike took place on May 8, the day when the whole civilized world commemorates WWII and says ‘Never again’.