Early Sunday morning Russian missiles hit Ivano-Frankivsk airport and Yavoriv military center near Lviv.

Ivano-Frankivsk mayor has not reported any casualties yet, emergency services are working on the site.

Lviv region governor claims Russia fired 30 missiles at the Yavoriv military centre, killing 9 and wounding 57 people.

Yavoriv is located only 15 miles from the Polish border.

The centre is used by Ukrainian army and NATO countries to carry out training exercises.