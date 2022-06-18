Russian airstrikes hit Syrotyne and Borivske amid heaving fighting in Severodonets while Ukrainian troops continue evacuations of wounded soldiers to Dnipro region, said Luhansk governor Serhiy Gaydai in his morning update on situation in Luhansk.

Russian storming units bogged down in Severodonetsk and can’t advance as the bridges leading out of the city were earlier destroyed. The aggressors opened fire on neighboring communities of Synetske and Pavlograd. Their shelling keeps laying waste to local AZOT chemical plant – last night it damaged its transport workshop. There is no let-up in shelling of residential areas- the enemy targeted areas in Lysychansk and left 13 buildings destroyed in Girske, and 14 more in Vrubivka.

The enemy used tube artillery and multiple rocket launch systems for attacks on Metolkine, Ustynivka, Mykolayivka, Bilogorivka, Voronove, Zolote, and Troyitske.

Ukrainian forcers pushed back Russian offensive at Syrotyne and Metolkine causing the enemy losses in manpower. Ukainian units are also holding out near Girske.

The enemy tried to stage a push at Nyrkove but the Ukrainian artillery fire helped to stave off the attack. At least 5 civilians were evacuated to hospitals in Dnipro region.