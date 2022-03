The chief rabbi of Ukraine Moshe Reuven Azman called on Russians not to remain silent and to stop the war against Ukraine.

Moshe Reuven Azman stressed that the Russian army is bombing civilians in different cities of Ukraine.

‘There was a shelling of Babi Yar. Three rockets hit it. Babi Yar is symbolic. 200,000 innocent Jews lie there’, he wrote.

He also added that he has not left Ukraine, is helping everyone who asks and is proud that he is now ‘on the side of the light, not of those who kill’.

‘Remember, the one who is silent is the accomplice. This is a war crime, a crime against humanity’.