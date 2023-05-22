In the past day, Russian troops continued artillery and rocket attacks targeting residential areas and civilian infrastructure of Kharkiv region.

Governor Oleh Synehubov reported strikes in Kharkiv, Kupiansk and Chuhuiv districts.

A civilian resident was wounded in the village of Tsyrkuny, Kharkiv district.

Six residential houses and economic facilities were damaged in the town of Vovchansk.

The governor also reported damage to civilian objects in the town of Chuhuiv and village of Kozacha Lopan.