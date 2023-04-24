Russian invaders continue daily artillery strikes that target Kharkiv areas bordering to the Russian Federation.

Governor Oleh Synehubov reported new artillery attacks in Kharkiv, Kupiansk and Chuhuiv districts.

The enemy hit several towns and villages, including Vovchansk, Dvorichna, Hoptivka and other settlements.

Fortunately, the strikes did not cause any casualties.

Within the ongoing de-mining of the areas liberated in autumn, sappers cleared 3.3 hectares of land and destroyed 86 explosive devices left by Russian occupiers during their retreat.