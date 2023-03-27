During the past day, Russian invaders hit with artillery 17 towns and villages in Kharkiv region.

The enemy strikes target the areas bordering to the Russian Federation. Local governor Oleh Synehubov reported artillery shelling in Kupiansk, Lyptsi, Strilecha and other settlements in Kharkiv, Kupiansk and Chuhuiv districts.

In Kupiansk, Russians hit a five-story apartment building and private houses. Several residential buildings were damaged by the enemy fire in the town of Dvorichna. Fortunately, the strikes did not cause any casualties.

Within the ongoing de-mining of the territories liberated in September, sappers destroyed 59 explosive devices left by the Russian occupiers during their retreat.