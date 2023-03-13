During the past day, Russian invaders continued artillery shelling of the Kharkiv areas bordering to the Russian Federation.

Governor Oleh Synehubov said on Telegram that the enemy hit Kharkiv, Chuhuiv and Kupiansk districts of the region.

Russians targeted the towns of Kupiansk, Dvorichna, Strilecha and other settlements with heavy artillery, tanks and mortars. Fortunately, the strikes did not cause any casualties.

Within the ongoing de-mining of the territories liberated in September, sappers destroyed 107 explosive devices left by the Russian occupiers during their retreat.