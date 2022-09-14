Russian invaders continue artillery and rocket attacks in Dnipro region, targeting residential areas and civilian infrastructure.

During the night, Russian troops shelled the areas near Nikopol with heavy artillery systems, region governor Valentyn Reznichenko reports.

He stated that 75 enemy projectiles hit the area. The strikes damaged about 70 residential houses, gas and electricity supply lines.

No casualties have been reported. The emergency services are working on the sites restoring the infrastructure.