During the night, Russian invaders hit Dnipropetrovska region with three artillery and rocket strikes.

Region governor Valentyn Reznichenko said on Telegram that the enemy hit the areas near Kryvyi Rih and Nikopol.

At least 15 Russian artillery shells targeted the residential areas in Nikopol, wounding a local woman who is now in hospital. The governor reports 15 damaged private houses, a school, a church and a shop. The strike also damaged gas and electricity supply lines. The emergency are working on the site.

In the area near Kryvyi Rih, Russian troops used Uragan multiple launch rocket systems. The enemy rockets damaged a power supply line, which is being repaired now.