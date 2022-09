Russian invaders continue artillery and rocket shelling in Dnipropetrovska region. During the night, the enemy forces opened fire four times, targeting the areas near Nikopol.

The invaders used heavy artillery and Grad multiple launch rocket systems, region governor Valentyn Reznichenko reports.

According to him, the strikes wounded a 57-year-old civilian woman in Nikopol.

The governor reported 12 damaged apartment blocks, shops and pharmacies, college facilities, and sport center.