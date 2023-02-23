The invaders continue artillery shelling of the Kharkiv areas bordering to the Russian Federation.

On February 22, Russian troops hit 18 towns and villages in the region targeting residential areas and civilian infrastructure.

Governor Oleh Synehubov reported damage to apartment buildings, educational facilities and farmsteads.

One civilian resident was wounded in Kupiansk district. In Vovchansk, Russian attacks damaged 6 residential houses and 2 educational facilities.

Within the ongoing de-mining of the areas liberated in September, sappers destroyed 137 explosive devices. The governor once again reminded about the danger of landmines left by Russians during their retreat.