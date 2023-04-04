In the past day, Russian troops continued artillery attacks in Kharkiv region.

Local governor Oleh Synehubov informed that the enemy strikes hit Kupiansk, Chuhuiv and Kharkiv districts.

He reported intensive artillery and rocket fire targeting the towns of Kupiansk and Dvorichna. The strikes damaged residential houses and other civilian objects. One civilian is reported wounded.

Within the ongoing de-mining of the territories liberated in autumn, sappers destroyed 108 explosive devices and cleared 6.5 hectares of land.