On April 3, the invaders again hit with artillery Kharkiv areas bordering to the Russian Federation.

Governor Oleh Synehubov informed about artillery strikes in Kharkiv, Chuhuiv, Izium and Kupiansk districts of the region.

The attacks targeted civilian infrastructure and caused damage to residential houses and economic buildings.

Fortunately, the strikes did not cause civilian casualties. The governor also reminded about the danger of explosive devices left by Russian occupiers during their retreat. A 58-year-old tractor driver was badly injured after the explosion of a Russian landmine under his tractor.