Russian invaders continue artillery strikes in the Kharkiv areas bordering to the Russian Federation.

Local governor Oleh Synehubov said on Telegram that the enemy shelled the towns of Kupiansk and Vovchansk and surrounding villages.

In Kupiansk, Russian strikes wounded a civilian resident and caused fire.

In Vovchansk, the shelling damaged an infrastructure object.

The governor also said that Ukrainian sappers continue their de-mining efforts in the region. Over the past day, 238 explosive devices left by Russians were destroyed in the de-occupied areas.