Kharkiv was struck by Russian missiles again this afternoon. According to preliminary data, a kindergarten building was damaged, – says Ihor Terekhov, the city mayor.

At 2.18 the mayor of Kharkiv posted about heavy shelling of the city in his Telegram channel.

According to Terekhov, the Russians fired multiple launch rocket systems on the city.

‘We know about the strikes in Shevchenkivskyy district. A kindergarten has been damaged and a petrol station is on fire’, – Terekhov wrote.

The information about casualties is being clarified.