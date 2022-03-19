According to the latest update from Khakiv mayor Ihor Terekhov, bombardment of the second biggest Ukrainian city has destroyed at least 600 residential buildings, 50 schools, and 7 health care facilities.

Terekhov said the city had managed to get to safety artwork by Ivan Ayvazovsky, Ilya Repin, and Taras Shevchenko from Khakiv Art Museum before Russian shelling hit the place that boasted one of the most prized collection of Russian and Ukrainian art in the country.

Kharkiv residents show no panic and have a faith in Ukraine’s victory, said Terekhov, adding the city will endure the assault and be restored.