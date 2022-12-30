During the past day, Russian invaders launched 29 strikes targeting civilian infrastructure in Donetsk region, local police inform.

The enemy hit 7 towns and destroyed 6 civilian objects, including residential houses, a school and a cinema. Russian troops used heavy artillery, multiple launch rocket systems and S-300 missiles.

Within the ongoing evacuation, 88 people moved to the safer areas of Ukraine.

Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko stated that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 1,282 civilians have been killed and 2,799 wounded in the region. These numbers do not include casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha.