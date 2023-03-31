During the past day, Russian troops hit 5 towns and villages in Donetsk region.

As stated by the local police, Russia targeted Avdiivka, Bakhmut, Kostiantynivka, Yasnohirka and Kutuzovka.

Russian troops launched 10 fire attacks, hitting residential areas and civilian infrastructure with S-300 missiles, multiple launch rocket systems and heavy artillery.

The strikes destroyed and damaged 28 civilian objects, including 16 residential houses, warehouses and electricity supply lines.

Russian strikes again caused civilian casualties. As reported by governor Pavlo Kyrylenko, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 1438 civilian residents have been killed and 3313 wounded in the region. These numbers do not include victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha as it is impossible to assess casualties in the temporarily occupied territories.