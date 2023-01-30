The Odesa National Academic Theater of Opera and Ballet announced fraud regarding the use of the theater brand. According to reports, performances of “The Ukrainian National Ballet of Odessa” are being advertised in Ireland and France. The repertoire of the advertised company consists exclusively of ballets by Russian composer Tchaikovsky.

The Odesa Opera Theater stated that it has no relation to this troupe and its repertoire. In addition, imposters use video materials of the Odesa Theater to mislead the audience.

Ambassador of Ukraine to France Vadym Omelchenko addressed the Minister of Culture of France Rima Abdul Malak regarding the impostors and the spread of Russian propaganda, since in the conditions of Russian aggression against Ukraine, any cultural cooperation between Ukraine and Russia, which is declared by an allegedly Ukrainian theater with the repertoire of Russian composers, is impossible and unacceptable.

The Ukrainian ambassador called for the necessary measures to be taken to prevent performances by “The Ukrainian National Ballet of Odessa” troupe in French cities.