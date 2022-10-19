The Security Service of Ukraine detained a resident of Bucha who during the occupation collaborated with Russians, and then tried to hide his crimes.

According to the law enforcement, during the occupation of Bucha, the detained man took part in punitive raids and helped Russians find and physically destroy members of the resistance movement.

The detainee helped the occupiers on his own initiative, after which he received from Russians a gun, a Russian-style military uniform and instructions on how to deal with Ukrainian defenders.

In the event of the capture of Kyiv region, the collaborator planned to join the occupation administration and continue repression against Ukrainians.

After the de-occupation of the city, the man remained in the region and tried to hide his crimes

.

According to the investigation, he planned to restore his ties with the occupiers and provide them with intelligence about the deployment and movement of Ukrainian troops in the region.

Now, the collaborator faces up to 15 years of imprisonment.