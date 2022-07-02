Russia is brining in serious reinforcements to step up its offensive in Lysychansk, said Luhansk governor Serhiy Gaidai in his Saturday update on the battlefield situation in the fiercely contested region.

Russia’s method sees no changes as they keep peppering the city with artillery fire.

‘Russians are storming Lysychansk from all the sides with great amount of [military] forces and means Orcs are acting using their ‘creeping’ tactic – by wiping out the city,’ said Gaidai.

There are more and more apartments buildings left barren and charred by Russian shelling that causes numerous fires across the residential areas in the besieged city.

It is hard to contain flames amid constant artillery assaults, added the governor.

Ukrainian forces also have to deal with intensive shelling in Zolotarivka, Pryvillya, Vovchoyarivka, and Verkhokamyanka. The Russian pust to the latter was successfully driven away.

Another offensive was foiled at a gelatine-making factory in Lysychansk.