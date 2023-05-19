At night, Russia launched a drone attack targeting the territory of Lviv region.

Lviv mayor Andrii Sadovyi reported an explosion in the city at about 4 am. He added that the enemy tried to target a critical infrastructure facility.

Fortunately, the attack did not cause any casualties.

Region governor Maksym Kozytskyi stated that the strike took place between 4 and 5 am with the use of Shahed-136/131 kamikaze drones.

He later added that 5 Russian UAVs were shot down in the region during the night. No casualties or damage have been reported.