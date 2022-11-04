On Friday morning, a Russian UAV was intercepted and destroyed in Lviv region.

During an air raid alert, at about 5 am, an Iran-made Shahed-136 kamikaze drone was detected in the region, governor Maksym Kozytskyi reports.

The drone was destroyed by the air defense of Air Command ‘West’.

‘There have been no damage or casualties in the region. Thanks to our defenders from Air Command West for their brilliant work!’ the governor wrote.

It should be noted that was the first kamikaze drone detected in the region.