In an overnight drone attack, Russian troops hit with drones an industrial enterprise in Odesa region.

As reported by the local authorities, the strike targeted an industrial facility and caused fire.

The fire was extinguished by morning and the emergency teams continue their work on the site. Fortunately, the attack did not cause casualties.

The air defense destroyed 13 kamikaze drones in Odesa region and 1 in Mykolaiv region.

As reported earlier by the air command, Ukrainian defense forces managed to intercept 14 out 17 Russian drones.