Russian secret documents regarding the ‘development’ of Russian education were found in Izium, Kharkiv region.

For several months, the city had been occupied by Russia and was liberated in September during Ukrainian counter offensive in Kharkiv region.

The documents evidence Russian plans to completely change the education and introduce the standards of the Russian Federation, Prosecutor General office reports.

The occupiers planned to bring educators from Russia, especially History and Literature teachers, in order to propagate the ideas of the ‘Russian world’ and eradicate the Ukrainian identity of students.

One of the ways to achieve this was the introduction of the so-called ‘patriotic upbringing’.