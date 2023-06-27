Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, said that Russian families receive from 28,000 to 156,000 rubles per month for the adoption of Ukrainian children.

In an interview to ISLND TV, he told about the case when a family from a remote region of the Russian Federation came to the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine and adopted 10-12 children.

He stressed that adoption of Ukrainian children has become ‘just business’ in Russia. A Russian family receives 28,000 rubles per month for each adopted Ukrainian child. If it is a child with a disability, then the family receives approximately 156 thousand rubles per month.

According to him, there is a mechanism that will help parents or relatives to return a child taken to Russia. For this, they need to contact the ombudsman’s office.