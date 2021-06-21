The Russian News Agency TASS informed that   additional military personnel is set to be deployed to Crimea in order ‘to help’ locals  ‘affected by the emergency resulting from extreme precipitation’.

The Armed Forces of Russian Federation reported that over 21 thousand servicemen and one thousand units of equipment are now helping to tackle the consequences ofr rainfalls and  flooding.

The military are clearing debris and eliminating the aftermath of mudflows with the help of specialized engineering equipment.