Russian troops have not given up on the idea of encircling Ukraine’s capital, Ukraine’s defense deputy minister Hanna Malyar said in a TV marathon on Monday.

Bolstered defense of Kyiv left the Russian advance at a halt as Ukraine deployed units of the ground forces, paratroopers, special forces and territorial defense, said Malyar, warning, though, the aggressors are likely to renew their offensives on Ukraine’s capital.

‘The enemy is trying to establish a corridor around Kyiv to cut off transportation routes’, said the senior military official.

‘We have to say it honestly, the enemy has not given up on the attempts to seize Kyiv as seizing the capital means seizure of Ukraine. It is their goal’.

Earlier in the day, Kyiv military administration said areas of Bucha, Irpin, Hostomel and Makariv, as well as Kyiv-Chop highway are still at risk of Russian shelling and attacks.