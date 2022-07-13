Nikopol district was targeted with two Russian rocket strikes overnight Wednesday, said Dnipro governor Valentyn Reznichenko on Telegram, while two more strikes hit Chervonohryhorivka and Myrove communities.

The attacks cut off power supplies in Chervonohryhorivka and two nearby villages, while Myrove had one of its social infrastructure sites damaged.

There was no immediate report of victims. Meanwhile, Ukrainian troops took down 2 Russian military drones in Nikopol community.

The last night was quiet for the rest of Dnipro communities, added the governor.