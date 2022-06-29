Russian occupiers have focused on capture of Lysychansk and are trying to cut off supplies route to Bakhmut, said Luhansk governor Serhiy Gaidai in his Wednesday update.

They are also pushing to Vovchoyarivka and Verkhokamyanka with nearby communities now coming under their heavy fire.

Meanwhile, Lysychansk remains under violent barrage of shells and rocket strikes spaking fires and devastating its residential areas.

Fighting continues in all settlements of the Lysychansk community. Orcs [slang for pro-Russian forces] try to break through our defences, but they fail, then take the most favourite route – total destruction. The shelling continues constantly, the destruction is catastrophic.

There is no let-up in artillery strikes at bridges leading out of seized Severodonetsk as the invaders are afraid the Ukraine’s army ‘can be back’.

‘People in occupied regional center are already suffering form ‘Ruscist regime’ with mass looting of the local property being underway’.