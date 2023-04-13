Russian troops continue to terrorize the civilian population of the right-bank Kherson areas. In the village of Zmiivka, the enemy destroyed the building of a local school with a guided aerial bomb.

As reported by Ukrainian army command South, Russians carried out an airstrike, dropping a 500-kilogram guided bomb from a Su-35 fighter jet on a school in the village of Zmiivka.

‘Fortunately, there were no children or teachers there. The school does not function due to constant shelling. However, unfortunately, the deputy director for economic work was killed and the security guard was seriously injured. The building of the educational institution was destroyed’, the statement says.

The army command stressed that Russians once again demonstrated their barbaric nature. locals are urged not to ignore air raid signals and to immediately take shelter in the event of a threat.