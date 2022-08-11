Russian intelligence services are plotting a smear campaign against Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky, said Intelligence Main Directorate of Ukraine’s defense ministry on Wednesday.

The scam they are cooking up will include a launch of a fake Volodymyr Zelensky Foundation’s website targeting internet users in Western Europe. The new ‘foundation’ work will promote Foundation merchandise using network marketing tools, which will allow to have a wide outreach. Ukrainian intelligence said the scam creators have almost done the most of preparations for their project launch – they have faked media stories publicizing the foundation and formed a database of opinion makers and bloggers who will plant content and memes on social media.

‘In a very short time, it is expected they will launch the project and start a wide media campaign promoting it’, said Ukraine’s military intelligence.