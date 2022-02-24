Ukraine’s defense minister Olekskiy Reznikov says Thursday the Ukrainian military standing their ground inflicting losses to the invaders who keep losing tanks, helicopters, and military jets.

In a briefing Thursday,Ukraine’s defense minister argued Ukraine is holding back aggression.

‘Ukraine is fighting and fighting successfully. The Ukrainian Armed Forces have inflicted the aggressors substantial losses. Today dozens, if not hundreds of coffins with enemies’ bodies will go back to the Russian Federation. We have kept the frontline in the east, the enemy has been thrown back.’

According to Reznikov, Ukraine has destroyed 6 Russian military planes, 2 helicopters and 5 tanks. There were also reports about captured Russian soldiers.