The Security Service of Ukraine, the SBU, has intercepted another phone call of Russian military, in which they discuss possible killing of Ukrainian civilians.

In the intercepted conversation, a Russian scout reported to his commanding officer about a group of Ukrainian civilians with children.

The officer then asked why the scout had not given the signal to open fire at those civilians and ordered to give a signal when they would be going back.

The SBU say this intercepted phone call will be submitted to the international criminal court, which is investigating Russian war crimes in Ukraine.