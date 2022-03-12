The Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine’s defense ministry reports that Russian troops are constantly looting occupied Ukrainian towns and villages.

Ukrainian intelligence states that the failed attempt of Russian invaders to quickly occupy Ukraine has forced them to change tactics.

Due to serious logistical problems, Russian troops are unable to rotate and provide units with food, equipment, ammunition, etc.

Russian command ordered the occupiers to provide themselves with the necessary things, that is, the invaders were officially allowed to loot and rob shops, pharmacies, and local population.

Ukrainian intelligence claims that cases of looting are often accompanied by horrific crimes against civilians – murder, torture, rape, etc.