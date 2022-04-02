France 24 news agency reports UNESCO has confirmed that Russian troops have damaged at least 53 historical and cultural sites during their invasion in Ukraine.

‘This is the latest list but it is not exhaustive as our experts are continuing to verify a number of reports’, filed by the Ukrainian authorities, a UNESCO spokesman told AFP as the body published a list of the 53 damaged sites in the north and east of the country.

The list includes 29 churches and other religious sites, 4 museums, 4 monuments and 16 historical buildings.

According to the UNESCO official, the organization checks all information using satellite photos and witnesses’ reports.

Most of the confirmed damaged sites are in Kyiv, Chernihiv and Kharkiv regions.

The number of ruined monuments may grow as the experts cannot now assess the destruction in the areas of active hostilities.

In a letter sent on March 17, UNESCO Director General Audrey Azoulay reminded Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov’s of Russia’s obligations to protect cultural heritage during conflict under an international convention.

‘Any violation of these norms will see the perpetrators brought to international responsibility’, she said, adding that UNESCO would be watching closely the state of cultural heritage in Ukraine.

Ukraine’s culture ministry on Friday weighed in on the same subject, saying it has recorded 135 instances of Russian troops committing crimes against Ukraine’s cultural heritage since the war started, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency reported.

The agency said the crimes included destroying a local history museum in the Kyiv region, bombing of a drama theatre in Mariupol, a southern port city besieged by Moscow for nearly a month, and damaging a Holocaust memorial in Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine.