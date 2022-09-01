In overnight artillery and rocket strikes, Russian invaders targeted the areas near Nikopol and Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovska region, region governor Valentyn Reznichenko reports on Telegram.

Several Grad MLRS strikes hit the village of Chervonohryhorivka near Nikopol, wounding a 70-year-old local and damaging a school, administrative building and 12 private houses.

Heavy artillery fire in Marganets damaged the power supply line, causing the electricity disruption. The emergency teams are working on the site, trying to renew the power supply.

The enemy also targeted Zelenodolsk. The governor reports damage to the local infrastructure.