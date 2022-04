Brovary mayor Ihor Sapozhko reports that Russian occupiers have left the city and its outskirts.

Ukrainian Armed Forces are now checking the area.

The mayor said a lot of residents have already returned to Brovary and local businesses are renewing their operation, adding the city is starting again its ‘normal life’.

He also stressed the situation in the district is fully controlled by Ukrainian army and it is safe to come back to the area.