The small town of Borova in Kharkiv region is now occupied by Russian troops. Local administration reports that the town and surrounding villages are blocked by invaders who do not allow local residents to leave the area.

Local authorities claim that the occupiers loot houses and use army trucks to take stolen things to Russia.

Russian military are also destroying infrastructure, agricultural enterprises, machinery, warehouses and offices, and have caused disruptions in electricity, water or gas supply in many communities. There is no mobile connection or internet either.

As the area is blocked, there is no food delivery, which may lead to a humanitarian disaster. Local authorities say they are ‘doing their job to the fullest risking their lives’. In addition, Russian troops are stealing fuel.

‘Borova council appeals to the Red Cross to help organize the delivery of medicines and other humanitarian aid to the community’, the statement says.

On April 14, Russian troops fired at evacuation buses traveling from Popasna to Borova, killing 7 and wounding 27 people. The wounded are in hospital, but they lack medicines due to the Russian blockade.