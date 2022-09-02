Ukraine’s nuclear energy regulator Energoatom made a statement regarding the visit of the IAEA mission to Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant and actions of the Russian occupiers.

The Russian occupiers are distorting information about the real situation at Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant and spreading false information about the visit of the mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency, the statement says.

Energoatom noted that the invaders are doing everything to prevent the IAEA mission from getting to know the real state of affairs at the Zaporizhzhya NPP.

The occupiers did not allow independent media to the plant, but Russian propaganda TV teams.

‘The occupiers lie; distort the facts and evidence that testify to their shelling of the plant, as well as the consequences of damage to the ZNPP infrastructure’, the statement goes.

The occupiers did not allow the mission to the crisis center of the ZNNP, where Russian military personnel are currently stationed.

‘The invaders also deliberately disrupted mobile communications and the Internet in Energodar in order to prevent the transmission of photos and videos from the ZNPP and the city.

‘In these conditions, it will be difficult for the IAEA to give an objective assessment of the situation at the ZNPP. Instead, we emphasize that it is impossible to implement all the recommendations of the nuclear and radiation safety mission while the plant is under the control of the Russian occupying forces’, the statement concluded.