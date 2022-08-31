Russian shelling in Kharkiv wounded two locals, city mayor Ihor Terekhov informs on Telegram.

The latest strikes targeted an apartment block and a business center in Kharkiv downtown, causing fire and damage to the area infrastructure.

The mayor also stated that Russians use cluster munitions and warned locals to be careful with unidentified objects, as many items remain unexploded after previous strikes.

The use of cluster munitions is prohibited in the areas with civilian population, but Russia continues using them in Ukraine.