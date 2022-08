In the overnight rocket and artillery strikes, Russian troops targeted the areas near Kryvyi Rih.

Region governor Valentyn Reznichenko said on Telegram that the enemy strikes damaged a kindergarten and a church in the village of Velyka Kostromka.

The invaders used Uragan multiple launch rocket systems and heavy artillery.

The strikes also damaged the power supply line causing the electricity disruption.

The emergency teams are working on the sites. No casualties have been reported.