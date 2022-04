As reported by media, in the village of Havrylivka, Kyiv region, drunk Russian occupiers undressed the family of local residents and imitated execution.

The incident happened to the family of Anatolii Tymchuk who were captured by the Russians.

The family managed to survive and are now giving witness to the Russian war crimes.

‘Russians are the Nazis of the 21st century and they must be punished’, the survivors say.