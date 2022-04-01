The Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine’s defense ministry informs that Russian troops use Ukrainian children as ‘live shields’ to protect their military convoys.

According to the intel data, in Novyi Bykhiv, Chernihiv region, the occupiers took hostage local children and put them on military trucks to prevent possible strikes of Ukrainian forces.

Local residents were also told not to disclose to the Ukrainian army the location of Russian units with the threat it will endanger their children.

Ukrainian intelligence reports similar cases have already happened in Sumy? Kyiv? Chernihiv and Zaporizhzhya regions.

‘Cases of inhumane treatment of children are recorded by the Ukrainian side and international institutions. Information about each of them will be passed to the international criminal courts’, the intelligence statement goes.