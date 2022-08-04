Russian special services attempt to spot Ukrainian military objects offering children ‘quests’ in social networks and mobile apps.

Kryvyi Rih governor Oleksandr Vilkul said on Telegram that the invaders developed special apps and games to involve Ukrainian children in ‘quests’ aiming to receive photos of military and infrastructure objects.

‘I urge each of you to talk to your children and warn other parents. There should be no quests, no forwarding of photos. Because you are responsible for your children’, the governor addressed the parents.

Such ‘quests’ can result in missile strikes on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and civilian objects, such as schools, kindergartens, hospitals, railway stations, etc.

‘The occupiers have no conscience and no morals. Therefore, our common task is to protect children from helping the enemy, and to maintain safety in the city’, Vilkul concluded.