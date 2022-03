Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s office reports that since the beginning of Russian invasion 144 children have been killed and 220 wounded.

The children death toll has been the biggest in Kyiv, Donetsk, Kharkiv and Chernihiv regions.

Russian invasion also caused children deaths in Mykolaiv, Luhansk, Kherson, Zaporizhzhya, Zhytomyr and Sumy regions.

The number of casualties in the besieged Mariupol is still unclear.