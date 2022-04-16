Ukraine’s Prosecutor General office reports that 200 children have been killed and 360 wounded since the beginning of Russia’s war against Ukraine.

At the same time, the statement says these numbers are not final, as it is impossible to assess casualties in the areas of active hostilities.

Another concern is the fate of children who were forcibly relocated to Russia by occupation authorities.

The biggest count of children deaths is in Donetsk, Kyiv, Kharkiv and Chernihiv regions. The Prosecutor’s office also registered cases of children casualties in Kherson, Mykolaiv, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhya, Sumy and Zhytomyr regions.

Russian airstrikes and shelling have damaged 1018 educational facilities, 95 of which are completely destroyed.