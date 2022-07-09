The Prosecutor General office of Ukraine reports that as of July 9, 994 Ukrainian children became the victims of Russian aggression with 347 children killed and 647 wounded.

The statement says these numbers are not final as it is impossible to assess casualties in the occupied territories and in the areas of active hostilities.

The biggest numbers of children casualties have been registered in Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Chernihiv and Luhansk regions. Children deaths and injuries have also been reported in Kherson, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhya, Sumy and Zhytomyr regions.

Russian airstrikes and artillery shelling have also damaged 2116 educational facilities, 216 of which have been completely ruined.